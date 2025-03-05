Revolutionizing Enterprise Operations: Avaamo Unveils Next-Gen AI Agents

Avaamo has unveiled Avaamo Agents, a pioneering set of digital workers poised to transform enterprise operations with advanced automation, efficiency, and innovation.

These AI agents, which include Ava for care scheduling, aim to revolutionize industries with their 24/7 human-like intelligence, supporting healthcare, HR, and customer service.

With the global AI industry projected to hit $1 trillion by 2030, Avaamo is positioned at the forefront of a movement towards an AI-first economy, encouraging organizations to incorporate AI digital workers for strategic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)