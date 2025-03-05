Left Menu

Revolutionizing Enterprise Operations: Avaamo Unveils Next-Gen AI Agents

Avaamo introduces Avaamo Agents, innovative digital workers designed to revolutionize enterprise operations through automation. These AI agents enhance workforce efficiency, focusing on healthcare, HR, and customer service, offering 24/7 support. Avaamo aims to lead the AI revolution, reshaping the future of work and the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Avaamo has unveiled Avaamo Agents, a pioneering set of digital workers poised to transform enterprise operations with advanced automation, efficiency, and innovation.

These AI agents, which include Ava for care scheduling, aim to revolutionize industries with their 24/7 human-like intelligence, supporting healthcare, HR, and customer service.

With the global AI industry projected to hit $1 trillion by 2030, Avaamo is positioned at the forefront of a movement towards an AI-first economy, encouraging organizations to incorporate AI digital workers for strategic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

