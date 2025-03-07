FCC Greenlights Starlink's High-Power Cell Service with T-Mobile

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted approval for SpaceX's Starlink, in partnership with T-Mobile, to run its direct-to-cell service at higher power levels. This decision comes amid the FCC's efforts to close internet coverage gaps in remote regions.

Both AT&T and Verizon had raised concerns over the elevated power levels, objecting on grounds that it might interfere with existing terrestrial wireless systems. However, the FCC has assured that the waiver to operate at higher power is conditioned to protect these terrestrial operations from disruption.

This approval follows a November decision by the FCC to issue a license to Starlink and T-Mobile, which aims to eliminate 'dead zones' in remote areas, enhancing connectivity and providing supplemental coverage from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)