Left Menu

FCC Greenlights Starlink's High-Power Cell Service with T-Mobile

The Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX's Starlink direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile to operate at increased power levels. Despite objections from AT&T and Verizon, the waiver comes with conditions to protect other wireless operations. The initiative aims to expand internet access to remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:23 IST
FCC Greenlights Starlink's High-Power Cell Service with T-Mobile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted approval for SpaceX's Starlink, in partnership with T-Mobile, to run its direct-to-cell service at higher power levels. This decision comes amid the FCC's efforts to close internet coverage gaps in remote regions.

Both AT&T and Verizon had raised concerns over the elevated power levels, objecting on grounds that it might interfere with existing terrestrial wireless systems. However, the FCC has assured that the waiver to operate at higher power is conditioned to protect these terrestrial operations from disruption.

This approval follows a November decision by the FCC to issue a license to Starlink and T-Mobile, which aims to eliminate 'dead zones' in remote areas, enhancing connectivity and providing supplemental coverage from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025