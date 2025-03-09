Starship Struggles: Explosive Setbacks and Lunar Leaps

The aftermath of SpaceX's Starship explosion is still causing ripples across the aviation sector. On Thursday, a second failed test launch led the U.S. FAA to announce disruptions to around 240 flights, some of which were forced to divert to avoid space debris hazards. The incident underscores ongoing challenges facing Elon Musk's ambitious Mars rocket program.

In parallel developments, Italy's League party is advocating for increased collaboration with Starlink, arguing its superiority over Eutelsat for encrypted satellite communications. This move could strengthen ties between Italy and U.S.-based Starlink as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration aims to ensure secure governmental and defense communications in volatile regions.

Amid setbacks, the spotlight on space startups is brighter than ever, with two successful lunar landings this week capturing global attention. NASA's strategy of leveraging private companies like Intuitive Machines for lunar cargo missions demonstrates a cost-effective approach and potential new era in lunar exploration, ahead of planned astronaut missions in 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)