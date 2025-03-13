Left Menu

European Markets Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Adjustments

European stocks remained stable after previous gains, as investors evaluated U.S. tariff threats that could spark a trade war. Key sectors like automobiles saw declines, while aerospace benefitted. Germany discussed major economic measures, with companies like Energiekontor and IG Group posting notable performances.

Updated: 13-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:58 IST
European shares remained largely unchanged on Thursday as investors took time to evaluate the consequences of President Donald Trump's potential tariffs, which threaten to escalate a trade war with the European Union.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a marginal drop of 0.06% at 0813 GMT, despite a 0.8% rise on Wednesday fueled by hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine and favorable U.S. inflation data. Trump's new tariff threats, following the EU's retaliatory levies, raised concerns among investors.

Trade-sensitive sectors like the automobile industry suffered declines, while aerospace saw gains. As Germany debates a substantial economic package, Energiekontor and IG Group reported impressive financial performances, highlighting resilience in select markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

