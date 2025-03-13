Trump Threatens Wine Tariff Retaliation Against EU
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a potential 200% tariff on European wines and alcoholic products as retaliation against the EU's 50% tariff on American whiskey. Trump criticizes the EU for its harsh trading policies, highlighting its impact on U.S. wine and champagne industries.
In a recent escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his intention to impose a steep 200% tariff on wines and other alcoholic products imported from European Union countries. This move comes as a response to what Trump describes as a 'nasty' 50% tariff the EU has levied on American whiskey.
Expressing his dissatisfaction on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized the European Union, calling it one of the most hostile and abusive entities in global trade. He accused the EU of being established to exploit the United States and demanded the immediate removal of the whiskey tariff.
Trump emphasized that if the EU does not abolish the controversial tariff, the U.S. will retaliate swiftly. He suggested that such measures could greatly benefit the American wine and champagne industries, implying a shift in market dynamics favoring domestic producers.
