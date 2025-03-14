Tech Titans Confront Controversies: Apple, Tesla, and Shein in the Spotlight
Major tech entities are facing challenges: UK activists oppose Apple's 'back door' mandate, Tesla warns of tariff risks due to Trump's trade policies, and DeepSeek prioritizes research over revenue. Meanwhile, Shein's chair reports no concerns over their London IPO valuation amid market pressures.
Activists in the UK have launched a legal battle against the government's demand for Apple to create a 'back door' in its security systems. This contentious move has led the tech giant to prepare for a court showdown on Friday, highlighting ongoing privacy debates.
Tesla has issued a warning to the Trump administration, stating that the current trade war could result in retaliatory tariffs that might increase vehicle production costs in the U.S. Elon Musk's firm is bracing for potential financial impacts as global trade tensions rise.
In contrast, Chinese AI firm DeepSeek is focused on research rather than immediate revenue. The company's billionaire founder is steering away from aggressively capitalizing on increased sales, setting a different course than its Silicon Valley counterparts. At the same time, Shein's executive chair has confirmed there have been 'zero conversations' about concerns over their London IPO valuation, despite facing significant competition and tariff challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
