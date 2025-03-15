BNP Paribas Extends Title Sponsorship of Indian Wells Tennis Tournament
The BNP Paribas Open, a prestigious tennis event in Indian Wells, California, will retain its title sponsor for the next five years. The partnership, celebrated for fostering event growth, highlights a commitment to continual improvement and maintaining relationships with sponsors, players, and fans.
The BNP Paribas Open will hold its name for another five years in Indian Wells, California, following a renewed sponsorship deal with the French bank. This marks a continuation of a 17-year partnership celebrated for driving significant growth and popularity among players and fans alike.
Deemed 'Tennis Paradise', the tournament has been recognized by players as the top ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event over the past decade. Jose Placido, CEO of BNP Paribas USA, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing relationship, likening it to a successful marriage where vows are renewed every five years.
Though financial details remain undisclosed, the emphasis on maintaining and enhancing the event remains strong. Peggy Michel, assistant tournament director, emphasized the importance of continuous improvement to ensure satisfaction for all stakeholders, including sponsors, players, and attendees.
