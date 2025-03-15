Elon Musk: Starship's Bold Mars Mission Timeline
Elon Musk has announced plans for the Starship to depart for Mars at the end of next year, carrying the robot Optimus. If successful, human landings could commence by 2029, with 2031 being a more likely target. This marks a significant step in interplanetary exploration.
Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of SpaceX, has set an ambitious timeline for interplanetary travel, with Starship expected to embark on its first mission to Mars by the end of next year. The spacecraft will carry Optimus, a robotic entity, to the Red Planet.
Musk shared this groundbreaking update on social media, highlighting that successful landings of Starship, initially carrying robots, could pave the way for human missions as early as 2029. However, 2031 is considered a more probable timeframe for such endeavors.
This development signifies a monumental leap forward in space exploration, echoing Musk's persistent commitment to making life multiplanetary and setting the stage for future human settlements beyond Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
