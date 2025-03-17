Hydrogen Horizons: VINSSEN's Green Revolution in Maritime Propulsion
VINSSEN, a leader in maritime decarbonization technology, has pioneered Korea's first hydrogen fuel cell tugboat, receiving the Approval in Principle from the Korean Register. This innovation, part of a joint project with KRE, marks a major step towards sustainable maritime operations, leveraging hydrogen technology to minimize carbon emissions.
VINSSEN, a trailblazer in maritime decarbonization, has achieved a landmark certification from the Korean Register for Korea's inaugural hydrogen fuel cell tugboat. This Approval in Principle underscores a significant advancement in eco-friendly maritime technology, stemming from a collaborative project with KRE, an expert in ship design and maritime infrastructure.
Engineered by VINSSEN, the 2,700 kW hydrogen-powered tugboat utilizes state-of-the-art fuel cells, supplemented by battery storage for low-load operations. This hybrid approach ensures efficient energy management during peak demand, paving the way for sustainable maritime propulsion.
VINSSEN's comprehensive eco-friendly propulsion system not only champions hydrogen technology but also integrates battery storage systems, positioning the company at the forefront of maritime decarbonization. Their participation in Sea Asia 2025 highlights VINSSEN's ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable maritime solutions globally.
