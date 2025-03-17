Trump's Tariff Tango: U.S. Steel and Aluminum Duties Set for April

Left Menu

President Donald Trump announced there will be no exemptions to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, with additional reciprocal and sectoral tariffs commencing April 2. Initially set at 25%, these tariffs aim to bolster U.S. industries but risk intensifying trade tensions with global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that there will be no exceptions to the new tariffs on steel and aluminum, reaffirming a firm stance on trade policy. The reciprocal and sectoral tariffs are scheduled to begin on April 2, aiming to protect American industries.

Last month, Trump increased tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum to 25%, a decision seen as a move to support the domestic market while potentially escalating a global trade confrontation. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized that these duties would be matched by similar charges on trading partners, alongside specific tariffs on auto imports.

When questioned about the nature of these tariffs, Trump responded, "In certain cases, both," indicating a mix of reciprocal and sectoral tariffs. He reiterated that starting in April, tariffs would be applied to U.S. allies and adversaries alike, underlined by sector-specific levies on aluminum, steel, and automotive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

