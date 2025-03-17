Left Menu

Intel's Revolutionary AI and Manufacturing Shakeup

Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is preparing significant changes in the company’s manufacturing and AI strategy to turn around the struggling tech giant. His plans include management restructuring, staff cuts, and improvements in chip manufacturing to recapture market leadership from competitors like Nvidia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:47 IST
Intel's Revolutionary AI and Manufacturing Shakeup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intel's newly-appointed CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is set to introduce sweeping changes to revitalize the technology giant's ailing performance, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. His strategy involves significant management restructuring and an overhaul of chip manufacturing, aiming to reverse the company's recent downturn.

At a recent town hall, Tan informed employees about upcoming "tough decisions" necessary to streamline operations. After years of operational missteps, Intel recorded a $19 billion loss in 2024. Tan will prioritize revamping Intel Foundry to attract new clients, including Microsoft and Amazon, thereby restoring financial health.

Maintaining an emphasis on AI, Tan seeks to boost production of AI-specific chips, with Intel's next-gen Panther Lake chip playing a key role. His approach aims to enhance manufacturing processes, fostering partnerships with giants like Nvidia and Google, and regaining the market's trust over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025