Left Menu

BYD Charges Ahead: Unveiling the Future of EV Charging

BYD has introduced a 'super e-platform' for electric vehicles, allowing 5-minute charges at 1,000 kW, doubling Tesla's supercharger speed, to alleviate charging concerns. The new platform debuts with two EV models, alongside plans to build over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:05 IST
BYD Charges Ahead: Unveiling the Future of EV Charging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BYD unveiled a groundbreaking 'super e-platform' designed to charge electric vehicles (EVs) in record time, matching the speed of traditional refueling. This announcement marks the company's commitment to alleviating consumers' charging concerns and encouraging wider EV adoption.

The platform boasts peak charging speeds of 1,000 kilowatts, an unprecedented figure in the industry, enabling a vehicle to cover 400 kilometers after just a 5-minute charge. BYD aims to rival Tesla's superchargers, which currently offer speeds up to 500 kW. Such advancements are seen as pivotal in accelerating the shift towards electric vehicles.

BYD will introduce this technology initially in its Han L sedan and Tang L SUV models, while spearheading the construction of over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China. This marks a significant step forward in China's EV infrastructure landscape, despite remaining details about the investment and timeline for this ambitious rollout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025