U.S. Stock Market Recovers Amid Economic Turbulence

On Monday, U.S. stocks saw an uptick amid a period of volatility, breaking a four-week losing streak for the Nasdaq and S&P 500. The market's recovery followed an evaluation of recent economic indicators and their potential implications under the Trump administration's policies.

Retail sales experienced a modest rise in February, though they fell short of expectations, highlighting concerns over tariffs and large-scale layoffs. In contrast, factory activity in New York State saw its sharpest decline in nearly two years. Despite initial fears, the stock market was partially lifted by increased online spending.

Investors showed interest in companies that might perform well under the current political climate. Quantum computing stocks, such as D-Wave Quantum and Quantum Corp, made significant gains following AI advancements, contributing to the overall market boost. As the Federal Reserve prepared to meet on Wednesday, both caution and optimism influenced the financial markets.

