Astronauts Return: Completed Space Odyssey after Interstellar Drama

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have finally returned to Earth after an extended 286-day stay aboard the International Space Station. Originally set for a week-long mission with the Boeing Starliner, the crew faced delays, prompting a return on SpaceX's Crew Dragon due to technical setbacks.

Their journey concluded with a scheduled splashdown off Florida's coast, marking the completion of NASA's Crew-9 mission. Despite the extended mission, Wilmore and Williams engaged in scientific research and maintenance, contributing to the space station's ongoing operations.

The mission's challenges have highlighted NASA's contingency planning and the ongoing competition between SpaceX and Boeing in the burgeoning space exploration sector. Upon return, the astronauts will undergo health checks in Houston before reuniting with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)