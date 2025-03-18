Tech Giants Criticized for Suppressing Women's Health Content

Tech giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and TikTok face allegations of suppressing women's health content on their platforms. Organizations fear this trend could reinforce a rollback of diversity policies and reproductive rights, a concern amplified by the platforms' failure to differentiate between explicit and educational material.

Reports indicate that more than 60% of women's health groups faced content removal by Meta, while Amazon suspended accounts for a third of the respondents. Despite safety concerns, campaigners argue that the platforms' algorithms do not distinguish between explicit and educational content, making it difficult for legitimate health information to reach audiences.

The issue comes amidst broader political shifts, with Trump terminating diversity initiatives and restoring anti-abortion policies. Activists and health advocates continue to challenge these digital barriers, warning of their dangerous implications for women's health rights and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)