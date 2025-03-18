Left Menu

Pioneering the Digital Frontier: India's Grand AI and Smart Cities Expo 2025

The Convergence India & Smart Cities India Expo 2025, themed 'Imagining an AI-Driven Future Today,' highlights India's technological strides, attracting over 1,000 participants. From AI to smart urban solutions, the expo promises innovative showcases and insightful discussions, emphasizing India's role as a burgeoning digital powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to underline India's growing prominence on the global digital stage, the 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo 2025 will spotlight the country's technological advancements under the theme 'Imagining an AI-Driven Future Today: Innovating for a Better Tomorrow.' This prestigious event, scheduled from March 19-21 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, aims to be a melting pot of innovation and collaboration.

With over 1,000 participants hailing from 28 countries, the expo will serve as a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies in AI, 6G, fintech, IoT, cybersecurity, and smart governance. Key stakeholders including governmental leaders, industry experts, and private sector giants like Nokia and Tech Mahindra will join the discourse on India's digital revolution and the role of emerging technologies in shaping the nation's future.

A highlight of the event will be the Startup Hub, hosting 300 startups and facilitating mentorship, networking, and investment opportunities. The expo will also feature interactive zones and awards to recognize innovation, further cementing India's emergence as a global leader in tech and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

