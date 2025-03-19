Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Rocks European Parliament with Huawei Links

Five individuals have been charged in a bribery investigation connected to Huawei in the European Parliament. The charges include active corruption, involvement in a criminal organization, and money laundering. Huawei denies any involvement, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

Updated: 19-03-2025 00:23 IST
  • Belgium

The Belgian prosecutor's office revealed on Tuesday that they have charged five individuals as part of an unfolding bribery probe within the European Parliament, allegedly tied to China's tech giant, Huawei. The suspects were detained last week, with four arrested on charges of active corruption and involvement in a criminal organization. The fifth individual, accused of money laundering, has been released conditionally.

Authorities have refrained from disclosing the identities of those implicated, nor have they provided details that could lead to their identification. New searches have been conducted, notably at European Parliament offices, as part of the investigation. The European Parliament has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Huawei, maintaining a stance of integrity through last week's statements, expressed that it is taking the allegations seriously. "Huawei enforces a strict no-corruption policy and adheres to all applicable laws and regulations," a spokesperson asserted. Prosecutors have stated that the alleged corruption has been occurring discreetly since 2021 under the pretense of commercial lobbying, with perks including payments for favorable political stances, lavish gifts, and extravagant travel invitations.

