In a recent escalation of tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russia deployed more than 40 drones in aggressive strikes late Tuesday night, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, in a Telegram message, highlighted the impact of these night attacks which severely damage Ukraine's energy systems and disrupt daily life.

The Ukrainian leader urged the global community to dismiss any of President Putin's maneuvers to prolong the conflict, following Russia's apparent dismissal of a ceasefire proposal.

