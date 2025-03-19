Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Russia's Aggression with Drone Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reports over 40 Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure, stressing ongoing pressure on Russia for peace. Zelenskiy criticizes the destruction of Ukrainian energy systems by these night strikes and calls for worldwide rejection of Putin's proposed ceasefire delay.

  Ukraine

In a recent escalation of tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Russia deployed more than 40 drones in aggressive strikes late Tuesday night, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskiy, in a Telegram message, highlighted the impact of these night attacks which severely damage Ukraine's energy systems and disrupt daily life.

The Ukrainian leader urged the global community to dismiss any of President Putin's maneuvers to prolong the conflict, following Russia's apparent dismissal of a ceasefire proposal.

