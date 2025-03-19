Left Menu

Tragic Shipwreck Off Lampedusa: Six Dead, Dozens Missing

A tragic shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa has resulted in six deaths and left approximately 40 individuals missing. The incident involved a group of 56 migrants traveling in a dinghy from Tunisia. The Italian coast guard continues the search for survivors amidst challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Six migrants lost their lives, and approximately 40 remain missing after a shipwreck occurred off Italy's Lampedusa island late Tuesday. This incident was reported by Italy's main news organizations, ANSA and others, on Wednesday.

The Italian coast guard has so far saved 10 people and resumed its search for other potential survivors on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by news agencies. The rescue mission continues amidst adverse weather conditions.

Survivors revealed to rescuers that the group, which initially consisted of 56 migrants, set off from Tunisia in a dinghy. Many were thrown into the sea due to bad weather conditions. The Italian coast guard has not yet commented on these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

