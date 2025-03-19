Tragic Shipwreck Off Lampedusa: Six Dead, Dozens Missing

Six migrants lost their lives, and approximately 40 remain missing after a shipwreck occurred off Italy's Lampedusa island late Tuesday. This incident was reported by Italy's main news organizations, ANSA and others, on Wednesday.

The Italian coast guard has so far saved 10 people and resumed its search for other potential survivors on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by news agencies. The rescue mission continues amidst adverse weather conditions.

Survivors revealed to rescuers that the group, which initially consisted of 56 migrants, set off from Tunisia in a dinghy. Many were thrown into the sea due to bad weather conditions. The Italian coast guard has not yet commented on these events.

