Argentina's Surprising Trade Surplus in February

Argentina reported a trade surplus of $227 million for February, as revealed by the government's statistics office on Wednesday. This figure emerged after accounting for $6.092 billion in exports against $5.864 billion in imports for the month.

The surplus fell short of analysts' predicted $662 million, according to a Reuters poll, but February still extended the trend of positive monthly trade balances.

The South American nation has now recorded its fifteenth straight month where exports surpassed imports, highlighting a continued favorable trade environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)