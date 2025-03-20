Left Menu

Argentina's Surprising Trade Surplus in February

Argentina achieved a trade surplus of $227 million in February, with $6.092 billion in exports and $5.864 billion in imports. This performance marked the fifteenth consecutive month of positive trade balance, despite missing analysts' forecast of a $662 million surplus.

Argentina reported a trade surplus of $227 million for February, as revealed by the government's statistics office on Wednesday. This figure emerged after accounting for $6.092 billion in exports against $5.864 billion in imports for the month.

The surplus fell short of analysts' predicted $662 million, according to a Reuters poll, but February still extended the trend of positive monthly trade balances.

The South American nation has now recorded its fifteenth straight month where exports surpassed imports, highlighting a continued favorable trade environment.

