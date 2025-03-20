India's Tech Talent: The Global Game-Changer

Rajesh Nambiar, the President of Nasscom, asserted on Thursday that technology is significantly reshaping economies worldwide. Speaking at the IT industry body's Global Confluence 2025, he outlined India's prowess as a global talent hub, solidifying its status as a preferred participant in the international tech ecosystem.

Nambiar emphasized that the world is undergoing a pivotal technological shift, which has amplified the demand for skilled talent to tackle the emerging challenges and prospects of this new era. He highlighted that no industry or country is progressing without technology's pivotal influence.

Predicting a substantial advancement, Nambiar stated that India's IT industry is expected to close FY25 with a valuation of USD 283 billion and surpass USD 300 billion the next year. He further acknowledged the anticipated contribution of the digital economy to GDP, foreseen to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030, underscoring India's competitive advantage in technology talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)