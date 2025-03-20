Left Menu

India's Tech Talent: The Global Game-Changer

Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar highlights India's role as a global tech talent hub at Global Confluence 2025. With a burgeoning digital economy, strong startup ecosystem, and leading STEM talent market, India remains a crucial partner in the global technological landscape, projected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Nambiar, the President of Nasscom, asserted on Thursday that technology is significantly reshaping economies worldwide. Speaking at the IT industry body's Global Confluence 2025, he outlined India's prowess as a global talent hub, solidifying its status as a preferred participant in the international tech ecosystem.

Nambiar emphasized that the world is undergoing a pivotal technological shift, which has amplified the demand for skilled talent to tackle the emerging challenges and prospects of this new era. He highlighted that no industry or country is progressing without technology's pivotal influence.

Predicting a substantial advancement, Nambiar stated that India's IT industry is expected to close FY25 with a valuation of USD 283 billion and surpass USD 300 billion the next year. He further acknowledged the anticipated contribution of the digital economy to GDP, foreseen to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030, underscoring India's competitive advantage in technology talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

