Market Jitters Rise as Trade Policies Shake Investor Confidence

U.S. stock markets were set to open in the red on Thursday, reflecting growing investor unease over the impact of U.S. tariff policies. This comes a day after the Federal Reserve maintained its current interest rates while warning of economic uncertainties.

Concerns are mounting among investors that aggressive trade policies could spark inflation, lead to a recession, and disrupt the Fed's easing cycle. The Fed's forecast includes two interest rate cuts by year-end, but projections of reduced growth and increased inflation have added to market anxiety.

Market pundits are cautious, expecting continued volatility until there is more clarity on President Trump's tariff policies, which are due for implementation in April. Various companies have issued cautious forecasts amid this uncertainty, contributing to the jittery market environment.

