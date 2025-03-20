Panama Canal and U.S. Access: Unnamed Sources Stir Controversy

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, dismissed reports on Thursday concerning the U.S. military's interest in securing full access to the Panama Canal, citing the lack of credible and named sources.

During a press conference, Mulino emphasized, 'If no one puts their name to such an assertion, I don't ascribe any value to it.'

This statement followed assertions from anonymous U.S. officials claiming that the Pentagon is evaluating options in response to President Donald Trump's demand to 'take back' the vital shipping route in Panama.

