Panama Canal and U.S. Access: Unnamed Sources Stir Controversy

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino declared no value in reports about the U.S. military's interest in ensuring full access to the Panama Canal, as these claims are from unnamed sources. U.S. officials anonymously indicated Pentagon evaluations amid Trump's assertions of reclaiming the strategic route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, dismissed reports on Thursday concerning the U.S. military's interest in securing full access to the Panama Canal, citing the lack of credible and named sources.

During a press conference, Mulino emphasized, 'If no one puts their name to such an assertion, I don't ascribe any value to it.'

This statement followed assertions from anonymous U.S. officials claiming that the Pentagon is evaluating options in response to President Donald Trump's demand to 'take back' the vital shipping route in Panama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

