USDA Commits $100 Million to Bird Flu Vaccine & Therapy Research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has unveiled plans to invest up to $100 million in research initiatives aimed at developing therapies and potential vaccines against bird flu. The investment highlights the USDA's commitment to combating the virus, which poses a significant threat to poultry health worldwide.

This funding will be accessible to a wide range of entities, including for-profit organizations such as vaccine and therapy manufacturers, as well as states and universities. This allocation is part of a broader strategic move by the agency, as emphasized by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who previously announced a $1 billion investment goal to curb the bird flu outbreak and stabilize egg prices.

The USDA is actively seeking vaccine candidates that are well-matched to the current circulating variants of the virus, and there is an emphasis on developing hands-off delivery methods for the vaccination of chickens and turkeys. These efforts are critical in ensuring the protection of poultry and the stability of the food supply chain.

