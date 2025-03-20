USDA Commits $100 Million to Bird Flu Vaccine & Therapy Research
The USDA announced a $100 million investment to facilitate research into therapies and vaccines for bird flu. The funding will be available to vaccine makers, states, and universities. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat bird flu and manage egg prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has unveiled plans to invest up to $100 million in research initiatives aimed at developing therapies and potential vaccines against bird flu. The investment highlights the USDA's commitment to combating the virus, which poses a significant threat to poultry health worldwide.
This funding will be accessible to a wide range of entities, including for-profit organizations such as vaccine and therapy manufacturers, as well as states and universities. This allocation is part of a broader strategic move by the agency, as emphasized by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who previously announced a $1 billion investment goal to curb the bird flu outbreak and stabilize egg prices.
The USDA is actively seeking vaccine candidates that are well-matched to the current circulating variants of the virus, and there is an emphasis on developing hands-off delivery methods for the vaccination of chickens and turkeys. These efforts are critical in ensuring the protection of poultry and the stability of the food supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USDA
- bird flu
- vaccine
- therapy
- research
- investment
- poultry
- funding
- brooke rollins
- agriculture
ALSO READ
Global Interest Surge in Alaska LNG Pipeline as Trump Touts Trillions in Investments
Can AI enhance human collective intelligence? A new research perspective
IFC Boosts Innovation in Türkiye and CEE with $20 Million Investment in Revo Capital Fund III
India's Investment in People: A Vision for Growth and Innovation
India-UK Ties Strengthen with New Consulates and Investment Surge