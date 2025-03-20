Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Takes Lead in Indian Diabetes Drug Market

Eli Lilly has made a strategic move by introducing its prominent diabetes and weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, into the Indian market. This launch places Lilly ahead of rival Novo Nordisk in the race to address the rising obesity and diabetes rates in the world's most populous country.

Mounjaro, available as a weekly injection, is priced significantly lower in India compared to the United States due to varying healthcare systems and economic conditions. Despite its lower cost, the medication still represents a substantial monthly expense for Indian patients.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy, though already approved, is expected to enter the Indian market by 2025, adding to the competitive landscape as local drugmakers aim to capitalize on this burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)