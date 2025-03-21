Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Urges Clarity in Spectrum Auction to Avoid Past Financial Missteps

A Parliamentary panel has advised that airwaves sold to companies should have clearly defined end uses to prevent undue advantages, as seen in the past with Reliance Jio. The report emphasizes the need for transparency and efficiency in spectrum auctions to ensure fair usage and prevent financial misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:35 IST
Parliamentary Panel Urges Clarity in Spectrum Auction to Avoid Past Financial Missteps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has recommended clear definition of airwave end use in sales to companies, aiming to prevent situations like the undue gains made by Reliance Jio from the BWA spectrum auction.

The Standing Committee on Communications and IT's report highlighted the importance of transparency in spectrum auction documents, citing a CAG report from 2015 that criticized deficiencies leading to a Rs 3,367 crore advantage for Reliance Jio Infocomm. Recommendations were made for alignment of migration pricing with current market rates to prevent unjustifiable financial advantages.

The panel advocated for robust monitoring mechanisms for service rollouts, with penalties for delays, to ensure efficient spectrum utilization. It stressed that post-auction reviews should be established to maintain adherence to auction terms, thereby enhancing transparency and public confidence in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025