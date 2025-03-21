Left Menu

Starlink Secures Temporary Approval to Launch in Pakistan

Elon Musk's satellite internet provider, Starlink, has received temporary permission to operate in Pakistan. Granted by the country's Minister for Information Technology, Starlink's entry aims to enhance digital transformation under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. This marks a pivotal step towards improving internet connectivity via low-earth orbit satellites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:59 IST
Starlink, the satellite-based internet service by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been granted temporary permission to operate in Pakistan, as announced on Friday. This move is expected to improve the country's internet infrastructure.

Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed that Starlink received a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) after securing consensus from all security and regulatory bodies. The launch is seen as a significant step in Pakistan's digital transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink's compliance with both fee payments and licensing requirements. Shaza highlighted the collaborative efforts involving the IT ministry, Cybercrime Agency, and other security bodies to facilitate Starlink's registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

