Starlink Secures Temporary Approval to Launch in Pakistan

Starlink, the satellite-based internet service by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been granted temporary permission to operate in Pakistan, as announced on Friday. This move is expected to improve the country's internet infrastructure.

Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed that Starlink received a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) after securing consensus from all security and regulatory bodies. The launch is seen as a significant step in Pakistan's digital transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink's compliance with both fee payments and licensing requirements. Shaza highlighted the collaborative efforts involving the IT ministry, Cybercrime Agency, and other security bodies to facilitate Starlink's registration.

