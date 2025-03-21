Starlink Secures Temporary Approval to Launch in Pakistan
Elon Musk's satellite internet provider, Starlink, has received temporary permission to operate in Pakistan. Granted by the country's Minister for Information Technology, Starlink's entry aims to enhance digital transformation under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. This marks a pivotal step towards improving internet connectivity via low-earth orbit satellites.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Starlink, the satellite-based internet service by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has been granted temporary permission to operate in Pakistan, as announced on Friday. This move is expected to improve the country's internet infrastructure.
Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, confirmed that Starlink received a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) after securing consensus from all security and regulatory bodies. The launch is seen as a significant step in Pakistan's digital transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink's compliance with both fee payments and licensing requirements. Shaza highlighted the collaborative efforts involving the IT ministry, Cybercrime Agency, and other security bodies to facilitate Starlink's registration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say
Infant-like learning boosts AI efficiency and adaptability
DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta earns SGD 17.58 mn in 2024; to leave this month
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel timed out after reportedly falling asleep in dressing room
Pakistan rejects as 'baseless' Jaishankar's remarks about Kashmir at Chatham House, UK