Fentanyl Tariff Tensions: A New Friction Point in China-U.S. Relations

China's ambassador to the U.S. accuses the United States of using the fentanyl issue as a pretext to increase tariffs, which could strain U.S.-China relations. Ambassador Xie Feng emphasized the importance of remembering past cooperation as the countries reach a significant juncture in their relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:33 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's ambassador to the United States has criticized the U.S. for allegedly using the fentanyl crisis as a justification for imposing higher tariffs, potentially escalating tensions between the two nations. This accusation was made via an official release from China's embassy.

Ambassador Xie Feng stressed that the bilateral relations between the U.S. and China have reached a critical turning point, urging both sides to remember their cooperative history.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a collaborative spirit to ensure positive future developments between the two countries, rather than letting this issue become a divisive one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

