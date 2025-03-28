Left Menu

India's Groundbreaking Electronics Manufacturing Initiative: Boosting Passive Component Production

The Indian government is set to launch a Rs 22,919 crore electronics manufacturing scheme in three weeks, focusing on indigenous production of passive components. Expected to attract Rs 59,350 crore investments, the scheme aims to generate Rs 4.5 lakh crore in production and 91,600 jobs, promoting export-led growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:59 IST
India's Groundbreaking Electronics Manufacturing Initiative: Boosting Passive Component Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is poised to announce a monumental Rs 22,919 crore electronics manufacturing scheme, aimed at bolstering indigenous production of passive components, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed on Friday. This unprecedented initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet, is set to reshape the electronics sector by emphasizing local manufacturing.

Designed over a six-year span, the scheme is anticipated to attract a staggering Rs 59,350 crore in investments, resulting in electronic components worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Additionally, it is expected to create 91,600 direct jobs and numerous indirect ones. The program includes incentives based on employment, capital, and company turnover to promote export-led growth.

Highlighting India's sharp growth in electronics manufacturing, Minister Vaishnaw noted that the sector had expanded fivefold in the past decade to Rs 10 lakh crore. With an eye on export markets, the scheme will enable India to become a major supplier of electronic components by focusing on deepening the supply chain and enhancing design capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025