Britain Leads Global Summit to Tackle Illegal Immigration

Britain is hosting a summit of over 40 countries and organizations to combat illegal migration, focusing on people smuggling routes and tech platforms facilitating them. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to address resource strain and unify international efforts against traffickers exploiting vulnerable migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Britain will host a critical summit involving more than 40 countries and organizations, including the United States, France, and Vietnam, to devise a coordinated strategy against illegal migration and the profiteers behind it. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seeking innovative solutions to stem the flow of illegal migrants to Britain, acknowledging the strain on crucial resources like healthcare and housing.

The Organised Immigration Crime Summit will address the full spectrum of the global people smuggling industry, from the small boats employed to cross from France to Britain to the tech giants whose platforms advertise these illicit journeys. "This vile trade exploits institutional weaknesses, pits nations against each other, and thrives on political disunity," Starmer plans to declare in his summit speech.

Participants include companies such as Meta, X, and TikTok, with traffickers charging migrants, including those from North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, thousands to traverse one of the world's busiest shipping channels. Starmer, elected last year with a promise to dismantle the gangs, has already reversed the previous government's deportation policy. In 2024, over 36,800 illegal crossings occurred, marking a 25% increase, while more than 6,600 successful crossings have been recorded in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

