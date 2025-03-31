China's Beinao No.1 Brain Chip: A New Frontier in BCI Trials

A groundbreaking collaboration between the Beijing-based Chinese Institute for Brain Research (CIBR) and NeuCyber NeuroTech aims to implant its innovative brain chip, Beinao No.1, into 13 individuals by year's end. This move could potentially surpass Elon Musk's Neuralink in gathering critical patient data.

Headed by Luo Minmin, CIBR and NeuCyber have already implanted their semi-invasive wireless chips in three patients, with ten more planned in 2023. The project underscores China's endeavor to compete with leading international brain-computer interface (BCI) developers.

While U.S.-based Synchron leads with ten patients, NeuCyber's efforts aim to propel Beinao No.1 to the forefront of BCI advancements worldwide. The initiative is part of China's ambitious plan to assist individuals suffering from various forms of paralysis through advanced technology.

