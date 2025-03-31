Left Menu

LTIMindtree Expands Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive GenAI Adoption

LTIMindtree expands its partnership with Google Cloud to leverage AI platforms for developing industry-specific solutions. This collaboration aims to boost GenAI adoption and transform business operations across various sectors, supported by comprehensive training and specialized teams focused on maximizing cloud investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:30 IST
LTIMindtree Expands Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive GenAI Adoption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT solutions firm LTIMindtree has announced an expansion of its global partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on the broad-based adoption of Generative AI technologies.

Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree will utilize Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI platforms to create tailored solutions for sectors such as BFSI, Manufacturing, and Media, aiming to modernize infrastructure and maximize return on investment.

A dedicated team of experts, well-versed in Google Cloud technologies, will spearhead this initiative to significantly improve business efficiencies and address industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025