LTIMindtree Expands Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive GenAI Adoption

IT solutions firm LTIMindtree has announced an expansion of its global partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on the broad-based adoption of Generative AI technologies.

Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree will utilize Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI platforms to create tailored solutions for sectors such as BFSI, Manufacturing, and Media, aiming to modernize infrastructure and maximize return on investment.

A dedicated team of experts, well-versed in Google Cloud technologies, will spearhead this initiative to significantly improve business efficiencies and address industry challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)