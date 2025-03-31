LTIMindtree Expands Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive GenAI Adoption
LTIMindtree expands its partnership with Google Cloud to leverage AI platforms for developing industry-specific solutions. This collaboration aims to boost GenAI adoption and transform business operations across various sectors, supported by comprehensive training and specialized teams focused on maximizing cloud investments.
IT solutions firm LTIMindtree has announced an expansion of its global partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on the broad-based adoption of Generative AI technologies.
Through this collaboration, LTIMindtree will utilize Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI platforms to create tailored solutions for sectors such as BFSI, Manufacturing, and Media, aiming to modernize infrastructure and maximize return on investment.
A dedicated team of experts, well-versed in Google Cloud technologies, will spearhead this initiative to significantly improve business efficiencies and address industry challenges.
