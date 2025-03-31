Drone Mystery over Italian Research Hub Sparks Espionage Probe
Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into possible espionage and terrorism after a drone, believed to be Russian-made, flew over the European Joint Research Center in Ispra, Italy. The Milan public prosecutor's office is assessing military or political espionage for terrorist purposes. The JRC handles varied issues, including nuclear security.
- Country:
- Italy
Italian prosecutors are investigating potential espionage and terrorism links following a series of unauthorized drone flights over the European Joint Research Center (JRC) in Ispra, Italy. Sources indicate the drone, which appeared to be Russian-made, conducted five flyovers in March.
The JRC, established in 1960 for nuclear research, continues to play a crucial role in addressing diverse issues such as nuclear security, space exploration, and sustainable resources. Flights over its premises are prohibited, prompting the Milan public prosecutor's office to explore whether these incidents involve espionage and terrorism.
The European Commission has yet to comment on the situation. The JRC in Ispra ranks as the third-largest research center under the European Commission, following facilities in Brussels and Luxembourg.
