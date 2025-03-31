Espionage Concerns Rise Over Drones Flying Above EU's Ispra Research Center
Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into potential espionage and terrorism linked to drone flyovers above the European Joint Research Centre in Ispra. The drones, suspected to be Russian-made, breached the no-fly zone, prompting concerns of a broader pattern of hybrid warfare involving cyberattacks and technology theft.
Italian prosecutors are investigating claims of espionage and terrorism after drones flew repeatedly over the European Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra, northwestern Italy. Sources informed that the drones, believed to be Russian-made, violated the no-fly zone above the influential EU research hub.
The Milan public prosecutor's office is looking into military or political espionage for terrorist purposes. This follows suspicions raised by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto about a hybrid war involving cyberattacks and technology theft, potentially orchestrated by state or non-state actors.
Despite an EU Commission spokesperson stating no violations were observed, sources claim the JRC reported the airspace breaches. The investigation underscores growing tension over potential Russian involvement in hybrid warfare activities across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Commission Unveils Massive Defense Financing Proposal
Navigating Hybrid Warfare: India's Defense Strategy Unveiled
Ukrzaliznytsia: Resilience on Track Amid Cyberattacks
Cyberattacks on agricultural machinery could slash farm profits, study warns
Global Health and Pharmaceutical Updates: From Cyberattacks to Drug Approvals