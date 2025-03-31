Espionage Concerns Rise Over Drones Flying Above EU's Ispra Research Center

Italian prosecutors are investigating claims of espionage and terrorism after drones flew repeatedly over the European Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Ispra, northwestern Italy. Sources informed that the drones, believed to be Russian-made, violated the no-fly zone above the influential EU research hub.

The Milan public prosecutor's office is looking into military or political espionage for terrorist purposes. This follows suspicions raised by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto about a hybrid war involving cyberattacks and technology theft, potentially orchestrated by state or non-state actors.

Despite an EU Commission spokesperson stating no violations were observed, sources claim the JRC reported the airspace breaches. The investigation underscores growing tension over potential Russian involvement in hybrid warfare activities across Europe.

