Xiaomi's Electric Vehicle Accident Raises Questions on Smart Driving Technology

China's tech giant Xiaomi is facing scrutiny after a tragic accident involving its SU7 electric vehicle left casualties in its wake. The incident took place on March 29 in Anhui province, and although specifics were initially scarce, the company confirmed that the vehicle was operating in Navigate on Autopilot mode.

According to Xiaomi, the car was driving at 116 kph before a driver intervened to slow it down. Despite efforts to regain control, the vehicle crashed into a cement pole at 97 kph. The accident brings attention to Xiaomi's standard smart driving systems, which lack the advanced LiDAR technology found in some of its counterparts.

Xiaomi launched its SU7 sedan last year, marking its entry into the electric vehicle market after years of producing smartphones and smart home gadgets. The fatal incident has ignited a discussion about the reliability of evolving smart driving technologies and their safety implications.

