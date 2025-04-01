Left Menu

Xiaomi's Electric Vehicle Accident Raises Questions on Smart Driving Technology

Xiaomi is cooperating with police following a fatal accident involving its SU7 electric vehicle. The vehicle was in autopilot mode before it collided with a cement pole. It highlighted issues with Xiaomi's standard smart driving systems, lacking advanced LiDAR technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:27 IST
Xiaomi's Electric Vehicle Accident Raises Questions on Smart Driving Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's tech giant Xiaomi is facing scrutiny after a tragic accident involving its SU7 electric vehicle left casualties in its wake. The incident took place on March 29 in Anhui province, and although specifics were initially scarce, the company confirmed that the vehicle was operating in Navigate on Autopilot mode.

According to Xiaomi, the car was driving at 116 kph before a driver intervened to slow it down. Despite efforts to regain control, the vehicle crashed into a cement pole at 97 kph. The accident brings attention to Xiaomi's standard smart driving systems, which lack the advanced LiDAR technology found in some of its counterparts.

Xiaomi launched its SU7 sedan last year, marking its entry into the electric vehicle market after years of producing smartphones and smart home gadgets. The fatal incident has ignited a discussion about the reliability of evolving smart driving technologies and their safety implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025