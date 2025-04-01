Left Menu

ESDS Software Solution Aims for Rs 600 Cr Public Debut in Second IPO Attempt

ESDS Software Solution Ltd is set to raise Rs 600 crore through an IPO, aiming to fund cloud computing infrastructure and other projects. This marks the company's second attempt to go public, with DAM Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services as the book-running lead managers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:12 IST
ESDS Software Solution Aims for Rs 600 Cr Public Debut in Second IPO Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cloud infrastructure and data center services provider, ESDS Software Solution Ltd, has filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to secure Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The offering will be a fresh issue without any offer-for-sale component, according to the company's draft red herring prospectus filed on March 30. This marks ESDS's second attempt to go public following its initial IPO filing in September 2021.

Proceeds amounting to Rs 480.7 crore from the IPO are earmarked for the purchase and installation of cloud computing equipment and infrastructure for data centers, with the remaining funds designated for general corporate purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025