Spain Surge: Defense Boost to Precede 2029 Target

Spain is set to elevate its defense budget, aiming to hit 2% of GDP sooner than the initial 2029 target, without defining a fresh deadline, as declared by Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Tuesday.

With defense spending at just 1.3% of GDP, the lowest among NATO allies, reaching the 2% threshold would demand an extra 10 billion euros annually. Last week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested Spain might reach this benchmark by summer, prompting explanations from Madrid about its dedication to approaching the target timeframe.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reassured NATO of Spain's commitment to Europe's collective defense, advocating a focus on cyber defense for nations farther from Russia. Rutte highlighted disparities within NATO regarding spending, noting the geographical vulnerability prompting higher defense investments in Eastern European nations.

