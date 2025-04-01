The TikTok Saga: Trump's Deadline Diplomacy
As President Donald Trump's deadline for a TikTok deal nears, confidence grows in his administration's ability to broker an agreement. Potential buyers like Perplexity AI and Reddit's co-founder show interest. The uncertainty persists as ByteDance's position on divestment remains unclear, with TikTok's fate hanging in the balance.
- Country:
- United States
The deadline for a new TikTok deal is looming, and President Donald Trump is optimistic about brokering an agreement with ByteDance, the app's China-based parent. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump highlighted the strong interest from potential buyers and hinted at possible concessions on tariffs with China.
The video-sharing platform's uncertain future has been a point of contention since January when a law requiring ByteDance to divest was enacted. Trump's executive order extended the deadline to April 5, allowing more time for negotiations. The sale of TikTok is seen as crucial for national security by some, while others credit it for engaging young voters.
In the midst of intense negotiations, numerous buyers, including Perplexity AI and a billionaire-led consortium featuring Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have expressed interest. The deal rekindles discussions about data control with new tech advancements. Yet, ByteDance's commitment to divestment remains uncertain ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- Trump
- ByteDance
- deal
- China
- divestment
- video-sharing
- buyers
- social media
- presidential election
ALSO READ
China Renews U.S. Pork and Poultry Export Registrations Amid Trade Tensions
Liquid Sunshine: Sungrow Hydrogen Leads China's Largest Green Hydrogen Project
Taiwan's Tensions: China's Strategic Military Drills and Global Implications
India-China Relations: Diplomatic Remarks and Political Reactions
China's Bold Moves to Boost Birth Rates: Hohhot's Childcare Incentives