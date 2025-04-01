The TikTok Saga: Trump's Deadline Diplomacy

The deadline for a new TikTok deal is looming, and President Donald Trump is optimistic about brokering an agreement with ByteDance, the app's China-based parent. Speaking on Air Force One, Trump highlighted the strong interest from potential buyers and hinted at possible concessions on tariffs with China.

The video-sharing platform's uncertain future has been a point of contention since January when a law requiring ByteDance to divest was enacted. Trump's executive order extended the deadline to April 5, allowing more time for negotiations. The sale of TikTok is seen as crucial for national security by some, while others credit it for engaging young voters.

In the midst of intense negotiations, numerous buyers, including Perplexity AI and a billionaire-led consortium featuring Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have expressed interest. The deal rekindles discussions about data control with new tech advancements. Yet, ByteDance's commitment to divestment remains uncertain ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)