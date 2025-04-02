Markets Brace for the Impact of U.S. Tariffs: Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks React

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks experienced a stable trading session on Wednesday as investors awaited further directives from U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff announcements on global trading partners.

The White House has confirmed the imposition of new tariffs beginning April 2, sparking concern over potential disruptions in global trade. Analysts emphasize that the tone set by Trump will be crucial in determining market reactions.

While financial shares rallied in China, shares of tech companies in Hong Kong also saw gains. However, concerns loomed over how retaliatory measures by China and the EU might unfold.

