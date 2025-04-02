Left Menu

Markets Brace for the Impact of U.S. Tariffs: Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks React

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks remained stable as markets anticipated U.S. President Trump's new tariffs. China's indices showed minimal changes, and the Hang Seng was unchanged. Trump's tariffs on April 2 could spark risk aversion, with possible retaliatory measures from China and the EU. Financial shares rose in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:57 IST
Markets Brace for the Impact of U.S. Tariffs: Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks React
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks experienced a stable trading session on Wednesday as investors awaited further directives from U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff announcements on global trading partners.

The White House has confirmed the imposition of new tariffs beginning April 2, sparking concern over potential disruptions in global trade. Analysts emphasize that the tone set by Trump will be crucial in determining market reactions.

While financial shares rallied in China, shares of tech companies in Hong Kong also saw gains. However, concerns loomed over how retaliatory measures by China and the EU might unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025