Revolutionizing Data Infrastructure: STT GDC India Launches AI-Ready Facility

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) is set to transform Eastern India's digital landscape with the unveiling of its advanced facility in New Town, Kolkata. Designed to meet the escalating demands of AI computing, this 5.59-acre campus would bolster India's economic vision for digital growth and sustainable infrastructure.

The facility has achieved the TIA-942 Rated-3 Design certification, highlighting its superior infrastructure and reliability. With a scalable capacity of up to 25 MW, the campus showcases innovative power architecture and sets new benchmarks for power reliability and efficiency, vital for the burgeoning AI ecosystem.

CEO Bimal Khandelwal sees this as pivotal to AI innovation, supporting endeavors from startups to enterprises. The facility's sustainable design prioritizes energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, underscoring STT GDC India's commitment to responsible operations and carbon neutrality by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)