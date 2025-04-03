Pando Restructures to Propel Growth in US and India

Pando, a leader in supply chain technology, has announced a strategic restructuring of its operations in India and the United States into two independent business units.

The India segment will function as a standalone entity, focusing on a full-suite Transportation Management System for enterprise customers in India and Asia, with emphasis on faster execution, deeper product focus, and operational scale.

The U.S. business unit will focus on building and scaling AI-native offerings for global enterprise supply chains, concentrating on driving automation and intelligence in the U.S. market. This strategic split aims to enhance regional market penetration and foster accelerated growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)