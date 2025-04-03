Pando Restructures to Propel Growth in US and India
Pando has restructured its operations into two distinct business units in India and the US. The India unit will focus on delivering transportation management systems, while the US unit will concentrate on scaling AI-native supply chain solutions. This move aims to enhance regional market penetration and growth.
Pando, a leader in supply chain technology, has announced a strategic restructuring of its operations in India and the United States into two independent business units.
The India segment will function as a standalone entity, focusing on a full-suite Transportation Management System for enterprise customers in India and Asia, with emphasis on faster execution, deeper product focus, and operational scale.
The U.S. business unit will focus on building and scaling AI-native offerings for global enterprise supply chains, concentrating on driving automation and intelligence in the U.S. market. This strategic split aims to enhance regional market penetration and foster accelerated growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
