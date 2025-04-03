Left Menu

Pentagon Probes Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use

The Pentagon's Inspector General is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of a commercial texting app for coordinating U.S. strikes on Yemen's Houthis. The probe will assess compliance with DoD policies regarding official communication, classification, and records retention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:55 IST
Pentagon Probes Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon's Inspector General has initiated an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of a non-classified commercial messaging application. This app was reportedly used to coordinate the March 15 U.S. military strikes targeting Yemen's Houthis. The acting Inspector General, Steven Stebbins, confirmed the probe in an official memo released on Thursday.

The investigation aims to evaluate the degree of compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) policies and procedures governing the usage of commercial messaging services for conducting official business. It will also delve into whether classification and records retention norms were adhered to adequately by Secretary Hegseth and other DoD personnel involved.

The probe underscores the importance of maintaining security and procedural integrity while using digital communication tools for sensitive operations. The Inspector General's office will meticulously examine documentation, messaging practices, and compliance with established guidelines during the coordination of military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025