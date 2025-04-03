Pentagon Probes Defense Secretary’s Messaging App Use

The Pentagon's Inspector General has initiated an investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of a non-classified commercial messaging application. This app was reportedly used to coordinate the March 15 U.S. military strikes targeting Yemen's Houthis. The acting Inspector General, Steven Stebbins, confirmed the probe in an official memo released on Thursday.

The investigation aims to evaluate the degree of compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) policies and procedures governing the usage of commercial messaging services for conducting official business. It will also delve into whether classification and records retention norms were adhered to adequately by Secretary Hegseth and other DoD personnel involved.

The probe underscores the importance of maintaining security and procedural integrity while using digital communication tools for sensitive operations. The Inspector General's office will meticulously examine documentation, messaging practices, and compliance with established guidelines during the coordination of military actions.

