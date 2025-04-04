Left Menu

L'Oréal's BIG BANG 2025: Revolutionizing Beauty Tech in North Asia

L'Oréal's 2025 BIG BANG Beauty Tech Innovation Program was unveiled, focusing on enhancing open innovation across North Asia. The program encourages startups and SMEs to drive advancements in beauty technology, adding a new sustainability track in 2025. It aims to transform the industry with AI-driven solutions and regional collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:15 IST
L'Oréal's BIG BANG 2025: Revolutionizing Beauty Tech in North Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

At the L'Oréal China 2024/2025 Annual Results Press Meeting, the beauty giant unveiled its 2025 BIG BANG Beauty Tech Innovation Program. Under the theme 'Elevate the Innovation Game For the Future', this program seeks to inspire significant advancements in beauty technology across North Asia, fostering a culture of innovation amongst startups and SMEs.

Vincent Boinay, President of L'Oréal North Asia and CEO of L'Oréal China, highlighted the program's role in unlocking open innovation potential within China. Since its inception in 2020, BIG BANG has extended to five North Asian markets, incubating numerous market-ready projects and forming the first beauty tech open innovation challenge in the region.

The BIG BANG 2025 program aims to drive sustainable beauty technology forward through initiatives like the Sustainability track and AI-centric strategies. By facilitating international collaboration and engaging over 2,200 startups, L'Oréal continues setting the foundation for industry transformation while maintaining a strong focus on regional synergies and ecosystem expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025