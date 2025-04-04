L'Oréal's BIG BANG 2025: Revolutionizing Beauty Tech in North Asia

At the L'Oréal China 2024/2025 Annual Results Press Meeting, the beauty giant unveiled its 2025 BIG BANG Beauty Tech Innovation Program. Under the theme 'Elevate the Innovation Game For the Future', this program seeks to inspire significant advancements in beauty technology across North Asia, fostering a culture of innovation amongst startups and SMEs.

Vincent Boinay, President of L'Oréal North Asia and CEO of L'Oréal China, highlighted the program's role in unlocking open innovation potential within China. Since its inception in 2020, BIG BANG has extended to five North Asian markets, incubating numerous market-ready projects and forming the first beauty tech open innovation challenge in the region.

The BIG BANG 2025 program aims to drive sustainable beauty technology forward through initiatives like the Sustainability track and AI-centric strategies. By facilitating international collaboration and engaging over 2,200 startups, L'Oréal continues setting the foundation for industry transformation while maintaining a strong focus on regional synergies and ecosystem expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)