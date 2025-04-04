Paytm's Path to Profitability: A Tech Giant's Next Chapter
One97 Communications, owning Paytm, targets profitability by Q4 FY25. CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasizes growth in core and new investment areas. Despite past losses, revenue shows signs of recovery. The launch of 'Mahakumbh Soundbox' aims to capture a broader market, enhancing merchant operations with new features.
- Country:
- India
One97 Communications, the company behind the Paytm brand, has unveiled its strategy to return to profitability by the final quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The announcement came during an earnings call, as detailed by CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
The launch of a new Made in India display-enabled soundbox is expected to contribute significantly to this goal. Sharma noted that the path to profitability would be driven by the core business and new growth areas.
Paytm reported a reduction in consolidated losses for the third quarter, with a notable rise in Payment Services revenue. The company aims to expand its market reach with the 'Mahakumbh Soundbox', targeting large malls and high-value transaction areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
