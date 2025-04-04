Paytm's Path to Profitability: A Tech Giant's Next Chapter

One97 Communications, the company behind the Paytm brand, has unveiled its strategy to return to profitability by the final quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The announcement came during an earnings call, as detailed by CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The launch of a new Made in India display-enabled soundbox is expected to contribute significantly to this goal. Sharma noted that the path to profitability would be driven by the core business and new growth areas.

Paytm reported a reduction in consolidated losses for the third quarter, with a notable rise in Payment Services revenue. The company aims to expand its market reach with the 'Mahakumbh Soundbox', targeting large malls and high-value transaction areas.

