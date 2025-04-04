DRDO Achieves Milestone with Successful MRSAM Tests
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army conducted four successful flight-tests of the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM). These tests were aimed at assessing the missile's operational capabilities across various conditions and have been termed as major milestones.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in conjunction with the Indian Army, has successfully conducted four flight-tests of the army version of the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha.
The trials, carried out on April 3 and 4, tested MRSAM's capabilities against high-speed aerial targets at different altitudes and ranges. The missiles achieved direct hits, affirming their operational efficiency.
The tests, conducted under DRDO guidance, validated the weapon system's performance using range instruments. These milestones pave the way for the system's deployment across two army regiments.
