Aman Gupta Supports Government's Call for Deep-Tech Focus in Indian Startups
Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, supports Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's call for Indian startups to focus on deep-tech innovation, moving beyond consumer-centric models like food delivery. This aligns with the government's vision of transforming India's startup ecosystem to compete globally in sectors like AI, robotics, and quantum computing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has publicly backed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent urging for Indian startups to pivot towards deep-tech innovation.
Gupta shared his thoughts on social media, aligning with Goyal's call for a shift from consumer-focused models like food delivery to cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing.
He stressed that India's potential as a leading global startup ecosystem requires this strategic realignment, which was emphasized during Goyal's speech at Startup Mahakumbh.
