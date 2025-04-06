Left Menu

Aman Gupta Supports Government's Call for Deep-Tech Focus in Indian Startups

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, supports Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's call for Indian startups to focus on deep-tech innovation, moving beyond consumer-centric models like food delivery. This aligns with the government's vision of transforming India's startup ecosystem to compete globally in sectors like AI, robotics, and quantum computing.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has publicly backed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent urging for Indian startups to pivot towards deep-tech innovation.

Gupta shared his thoughts on social media, aligning with Goyal's call for a shift from consumer-focused models like food delivery to cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing.

He stressed that India's potential as a leading global startup ecosystem requires this strategic realignment, which was emphasized during Goyal's speech at Startup Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

