Aman Gupta Supports Government's Call for Deep-Tech Focus in Indian Startups

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, has publicly backed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent urging for Indian startups to pivot towards deep-tech innovation.

Gupta shared his thoughts on social media, aligning with Goyal's call for a shift from consumer-focused models like food delivery to cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing.

He stressed that India's potential as a leading global startup ecosystem requires this strategic realignment, which was emphasized during Goyal's speech at Startup Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)