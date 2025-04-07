Vi Lights Up Eden Gardens with 5G for IPL Fans

Left Menu

Vodafone Idea launched its 5G service at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium during IPL matches. This limited deployment, available only on match days, is seen as a promotional move. The initiative aims to enhance the digital experience with free, high-speed connectivity for spectators, utilizing advanced network technologies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out its 5G services at the renowned Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata, a move primarily viewed as a promotional gesture coinciding with the ongoing IPL matches. The service is limited to the stadium, allowing fans to avail themselves of free high-speed 5G connectivity during game days.

In preparation for this, Vi has bolstered the venue's network infrastructure with additional 5G sites, employing technologies like base transceiver stations (BTS) and Massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) to provide seamless coverage for the cricket enthusiasts present.

The current deployment aims to enhance spectators' digital experience by enabling activities such as live-streaming and uploading reels, though analysts point out that this initiative leans more towards marketing rather than indicating a city-wide 5G rollout. Vi has yet to announce a broader timeline for 5G availability in Kolkata.

