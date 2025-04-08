Are Your Deleted Files Truly Gone? The Hidden Risks of Reselling Electronics

As consumers recycle their electronic devices, deleting files and resetting to factory settings might seem like sufficient safeguards. However, experts warn that these steps are often inadequate, leaving sensitive data vulnerable to retrieval by hackers.

Alarming findings show that 90% of second-hand laptops and memory devices retain recoverable data even after these steps. For instance, 42% of used devices sold on platforms like eBay still contained critical information like passport images and corporate documents.

Consumers and businesses are urged to adopt stricter data protection protocols. This includes using data-wiping software or certified destruction services and adhering to data protection regulations to mitigate the risks of identity theft and privacy breaches.

