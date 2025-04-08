Wall Street Rallies as Market Awaits U.S.-China Trade Talks

Wall Street opened with optimism on Tuesday as investors anticipated potential U.S.-China trade negotiations following a significant market downturn. Major indexes showed signs of recovery after a heavy selloff triggered by tariff concerns.

Growth and megacap stocks, including Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla, experienced noteworthy increases in premarket trading. These gains came despite broad worries of a trade war between two economic giants, which have previously pushed indexes to near bear market levels.

As China remained firm against U.S. tariff threats, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated negotiations arose from international pressures rather than market conditions. Notably, President Trump intends to take an active role in settling trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)