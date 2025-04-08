Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies as Market Awaits U.S.-China Trade Talks

Wall Street's major indexes poised for a rebound following a steep selloff, driven by hopes for U.S.-China tariff negotiations. Investors remain cautious amid global trade tensions, with tech and health stocks leading gains. Record high volatility persists, challenging the market's path forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:07 IST
Wall Street Rallies as Market Awaits U.S.-China Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street opened with optimism on Tuesday as investors anticipated potential U.S.-China trade negotiations following a significant market downturn. Major indexes showed signs of recovery after a heavy selloff triggered by tariff concerns.

Growth and megacap stocks, including Nvidia, Amazon, and Tesla, experienced noteworthy increases in premarket trading. These gains came despite broad worries of a trade war between two economic giants, which have previously pushed indexes to near bear market levels.

As China remained firm against U.S. tariff threats, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated negotiations arose from international pressures rather than market conditions. Notably, President Trump intends to take an active role in settling trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025