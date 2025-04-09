High-Stakes Trade Talks: Vietnam's Deputy PM Engages with U.S. Giants

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc is poised for crucial talks in Washington this week, aiming to address pressing trade issues with U.S. officials and major corporate executives.

The key focus of his visit is a critical meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, intended to lay the groundwork for potential revisions to the 46% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Vietnamese exports. These exports constitute a significant 30% of Vietnam's GDP.

Phoc's diplomatic mission extends beyond government offices, engaging with industry leaders from Boeing, SpaceX, and Apple, reflecting Vietnam's strategic push to bolster its economic ties and mitigate the tariff impact.

