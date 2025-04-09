High-Stakes Trade Talks: Vietnam's Deputy PM Engages with U.S. Giants
Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister is in Washington to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and executives from Boeing, SpaceX, and Apple. The discussions focus on revising U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese exports, a major concern as these tariffs impact 30% of Vietnam's GDP.
Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc is poised for crucial talks in Washington this week, aiming to address pressing trade issues with U.S. officials and major corporate executives.
The key focus of his visit is a critical meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, intended to lay the groundwork for potential revisions to the 46% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Vietnamese exports. These exports constitute a significant 30% of Vietnam's GDP.
Phoc's diplomatic mission extends beyond government offices, engaging with industry leaders from Boeing, SpaceX, and Apple, reflecting Vietnam's strategic push to bolster its economic ties and mitigate the tariff impact.
